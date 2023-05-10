L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4778 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45.
L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,788. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
