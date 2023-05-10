Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.42

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.42 and last traded at $99.25, with a volume of 371191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

