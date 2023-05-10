Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director David Jeffrey Richardson Sells 22,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.