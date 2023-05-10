Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director David Jeffrey Richardson Sells 22,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.