LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

LZ traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 5,365,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.83. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $327,479.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

