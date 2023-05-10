Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. 1,345,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 523,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.