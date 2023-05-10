LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 272 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,641 shares of company stock worth $9,364,842. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 1,236,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,003. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

