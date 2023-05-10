LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.14. 1,499,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,911. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

