LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 70,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,298,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,784,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.