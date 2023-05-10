LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $455.71. 129,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,666. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.43 and a 200-day moving average of $432.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.