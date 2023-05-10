LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:ROP traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $455.71. 129,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,666. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.43 and a 200-day moving average of $432.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.