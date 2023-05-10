LGT Group Foundation Acquires 1,573 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,583 shares of company stock valued at $80,632,965 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.41. The stock had a trading volume of 718,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

