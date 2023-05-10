LGT Group Foundation Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 396,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.25. 1,062,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.52.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.