Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Shares Up 0.1%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.47. 12,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 29,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

