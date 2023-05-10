Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.65. 393,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

