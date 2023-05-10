Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,972. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

