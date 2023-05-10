LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24.
About LiqTech International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.