Lisk Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and $1.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,121,184 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

