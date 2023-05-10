LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

LogicMark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Institutional Trading of LogicMark

LogicMark Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading

