LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.
LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.
LogicMark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
