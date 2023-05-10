Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Up 4.1%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.70. 11,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

Los Andes Copper Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The company has a market cap of C$357.51 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.77.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.