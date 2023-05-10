LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,730 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.48% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $39,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $811.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

