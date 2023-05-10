LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,166 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.47% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $46,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of SKT opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.