LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.73% of Medical Properties Trust worth $48,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 301,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 209,620 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

