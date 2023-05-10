LSV Asset Management Has $44.49 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393,754 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $44,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $9,534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,532,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 688,145 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

