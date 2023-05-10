LSV Asset Management Sells 37,100 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.81% of AXIS Capital worth $37,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.