Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
