Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $312,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $230.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.