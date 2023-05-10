Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $223,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

