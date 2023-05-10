Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $288,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

