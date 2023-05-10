Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55, Briefing.com reports.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,671. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of -0.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

