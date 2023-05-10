Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55, Briefing.com reports.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,671. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of -0.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
