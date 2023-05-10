Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 10.1%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.67. 783,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,558,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Magnite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

