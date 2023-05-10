MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $67,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.13. 13,605,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,243,889. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

