MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $53,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.35. 114,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,584. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.