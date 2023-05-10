MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at MAIA Biotechnology

About MAIA Biotechnology

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 553,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 56,148 shares of company stock worth $192,925 in the last ninety days. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

