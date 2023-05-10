MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
About MAIA Biotechnology
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA)
