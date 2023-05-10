Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the April 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mainz Biomed Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of MYNZ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 46,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Mainz Biomed has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MYNZ. Jonestrading began coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

