Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after buying an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,647. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

