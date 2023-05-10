Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after purchasing an additional 487,120 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 23.4% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

