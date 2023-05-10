Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

