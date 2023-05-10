Malaga Cove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 2,912,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

