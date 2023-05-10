Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,293 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 5,062,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,878,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

