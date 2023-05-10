Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Shares of 900 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.85. 456,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,218. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

