Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.
Masimo Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:MASI traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.51. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $198.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.
