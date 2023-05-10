Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Masonite International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.71.

Masonite International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $101.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

