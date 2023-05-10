Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $48,600,204.48 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04.
- On Friday, February 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.54. 1,940,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,553. The firm has a market cap of $362.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mastercard
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
