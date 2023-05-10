Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.31)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.46 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MTTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 2,998,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $792.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.54. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

