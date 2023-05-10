Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 119,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. RPO LLC grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 181,742 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 84,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

