Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the April 15th total of 1,679,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,570.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

