MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2095893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBI shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

MBIA Trading Down 17.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

