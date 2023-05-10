McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $87,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.21. The stock had a trading volume of 998,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.03. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

