McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.27. The stock had a trading volume of 670,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,255. The company has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.