McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.10-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.78 billion-$301.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.63 billion. McKesson also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.90 EPS.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCK traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.17. 205,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,913. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.26. McKesson has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.75.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

