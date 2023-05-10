Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medpace were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $204.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.01. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

